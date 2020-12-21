LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri on Monday submitted his resignation to the Speaker Punjab Assembly after the party asked the lawmakers to submit resignations with the leadership, ARY NEWS reported.

Sources privy to the matter said that the speaker had received a resignation from Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri, which quoted him as saying that his resignation should be considered accepted if the entire PML-N panel resigns from the assembly.

Speaking over his resignation, the estranged PML-N lawmaker said that he had offered to submit joint resignations to the speaker.

“PML-N lawmakers from NA-120, PP-137, PP-138, and PP-139 should also resign from their assembly seats,” he said adding that he was part of a panel with lawmakers on these constituencies, who supported each other in the election and was still committed to his offer for joint resignation from the assemblies.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri, has openly opposed PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and said that he cannot support the narrative of the party chief for targeting national institutions.

Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri had faced the consequences of opposing Nawaz Sharif’s criticism against the national institutions after being suspended from the political party.

He clarified that he has no personal difference with Nawaz Sharif but he could not endorse such stances to target national institutions.

Sharaqpuri added that the address of Nawaz Sharif in the all parties conference (APC) will be misused by India’s Modi-led lobby.

