Balochistan CM Jam Kamal beats COVID-19

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has managed to defeat the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Jam Kamal Khan announced that his COVID-19 test has come negative. He thanked the nation for praying for his early recovery.

Alhamdulilah my Covid test has come negative, Allah has been kind and tanks a lot all who have kept in prayers. 🙏 — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) November 1, 2020

The chief minister said, “Allah has been kind and tanks a lot all who have kept in prayers.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the chief minister had contracted novel coronavirus on 13th of October and on October 26 he had again tested positive for the virus.

Earlier on October 31st, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Ali Haider Zaidi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and had said he would quarantine himself.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, the federal minister had announced that he had contracted the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Dr Musadik Malik, too, announced of his health status noting he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

