Opposition has no reason to remove Senate chairman: Jam Kamal

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) central president and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said on Tuesday that they would try to maintain their number game amid opposition’s move to remove Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani through no-trust motion, ARY News reported.

CM Jam Kamal Khan made the statement while talking to the journalists outside the Parliament House. He was accompanied by Deputy Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, provincial minister Ziaullah Lango, BAP vice president Abdul Rauf Rind and Bilal Kakar.

“Opposition has no reason to remove the Senate chairman. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) should be questioned for the people who brought Sadiq Sanjrani and who is going to remove him. However, this dialogue is now very common in Pakistan.”

The chief minister said that he has urged the political parties for not letting Balochistan as its political centre. He raised a question over removing the Senate chairman who belongs to Balochistan province.

“Political parties could have withdrawn its decision if it reviews its move in long-term scope. However, this move will not give a good message to Balochistan people,” he added.

While answering a question, the chief minister said that BAP has a coalition with Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Balochistan and both parties are present in the cabinet. He urged ANP leadership to review its decision.

