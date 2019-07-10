CM Jam Kamal takes notice of water scarcity in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on Wednesday took notice of severe water shortage in the province, ARY News reported.

CM Jam Kamal directed to utilise all resources for making improvements in water supplies in parts of Balochistan.

He issued directives to impose a ban on water usage for construction work and car wash. The chief minister also summoned a special meeting on Thursday (tomorrow) to review measures for eliminate water-related issues of the province.

Read More: SC seeks Balochistan govt’s reply on water commission report

Earlier on July 8, Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Noor Muhammad Dummar had said that the incumbent government was giving top most priority to provision of clean drinking water to the people.

He was addressing officials of his department in Quetta after a briefing on the subject had been given to him by the staff present.

Noor Muhammad Dummar said that the government believed in serving the people of the province without any discrimination and a huge amount had been allocated in the budget of the new financial year to uplift Public Health Engineering in the region.

Comments

comments