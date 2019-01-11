Inquiry against ex-minister completed, NAB tells SHC

KARACHI: An inquiry into a corruption case against former minister of Sindh for local bodies Jam Khan Shoro has been completed and the case has now been sent to the next stage of investigation, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday.

A two-judge bench headed by SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh was seized with the hearing of a bail petition of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader who approached the court against the corruption watchdog’s call up notice.

Shoro contended before the court that he received a call up notice from NAB which has launched a probe against him for allegedly illegally auctioning state land in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. “I’ve assured NAB of cooperation in investigation,” he added.

A NAB prosecutor informed the judges that the inquiry against the PPP leader had been completed and that the case had been sent to the next stage of investigation.

“When the investigation will start? Tell us time frame,” the chief justice asked the prosecutor.

When he failed to give a satisfactory answer, Justice Shaikh remarked, “If you will work this way, the matter will linger on for three years.” He asked the prosecutor if he had even read the case file.

The NAB lawyer said the investigation against the PPP leader would be completed within a period of one month. The court directed him to come prepared on the next hearing.

“Why does NAB make an accused person sit for eight hours for [questioning],” asked the chief justice. “You do carry out a probe but don’t hurt anyone’s self-respect.”

The hearing was adjourned till March 8.

According to NAB officials, three different inquires are pending against the former provincial minister, including the one related to alleged illegal auction of state land in Gulistan-e-Jauhar illegally which caused Rs180 million loss to the national exchequer.

