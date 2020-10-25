Jamaat e Islami is playing role of real opposition, says JI chief

LAHORE: Jamaat e Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that his party was not the part of the ‘political Biryani’, ARY News reported.

Speaking here JI Ameer said, “They are not fighting with the government for education, health, jobs or against price hike. They are fighting for power and their turn in the government,” Sirajul Haq said.

Jamaat e Islami is playing the role of a real opposition, he said.

The People’s Party or PML-N if really want to see collapse of the government, they should resign and come out of the assemblies, JI chief said.

“JI will tender resignations on the day, when these opposition parties will resign,” he said.

“PPP and the PML-N would not further betray the people,” JI chief said.

The rates of corruption and bribery have increased in this government, he said. “Prime Minister should arrest flour, sugar and drug mafias, if he wants to control price hike, Sirajul Haq said.

He said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) playing hide and seek with governments since year 2008 and the government sucking blood from masses on the orders of the FATF.

“It is our national duty to get rid of the exploitative system and the status quo,” JI chief said.

Sirajul Haq said his party will launch its movement against price hike, unemployment and interest based system from November 1st.

In an earlier statement, the JI chief said that his party will launch its protest movement from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

