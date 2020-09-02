JI announces not to become part of any political alliance

LAHORE: The politico-religious party, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), has announced not to become part of any political alliance, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A central leader Liaqat Baloch said in a statement that Majlis-i-Shura of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) made a decision to continue all political activities under its own flag.

While referring to the alliance of opposition parties, Liaqat Baloch said that JI leadership has given a clear message to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for not being part of any coalition after getting an invitation from its supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Baloch said that JI is playing a leading role for highlight flaws of the present government and issues related to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He added that JI has not objected the agenda against the present government, however, it will not become a part of any alliance.

The statement comes ahead of a meeting of Rehbar Committee today, an alliance of all opposition parties led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

It is pertinent to mention here that a meeting of Rehbar Committee has been summoned today in Islamabad which will be attended by representatives of 11 opposition parties. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Akram Durrani will chair the forthcoming meeting in Islamabad today.

From PML-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and Marriyum Aurangzeb will participate in the meeting. Sources said that the Rehbar Committee will hold discussions to strengthen the alliance of opposition parties besides mulling over strategies for running anti-government movement and agenda of the APC.

In a major development, the PPP leadership has ended a boycott of the Rehbar Committee’s meeting and decided to attend the upcoming session today, sources told ARY News. Earlier, the political party dissociated itself from the Rehbar Committee after showing serious reservations.

Sources added that a delegation of PPP will participate in the meeting today after the top leadership gave go-ahead for joining the alliance again.

The upcoming session is likely to be attended by Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M), a former coalition party of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), PPP, PML-N, JUI-F, Awami National Party (ANP), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), BNP Awami and Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees.

