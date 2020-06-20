Jamia Binoria’s Mufti Naeem passes away

KARACHI: Head of the Jamia Binoria Karachi, Mufti Naeem, passed away in Karachi on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

Confirming reports of his death, Mufti Naeem’s Son, Mufti Noman told journalists that his father, a chronic cardiac patient, suffered a heart attack, and breathed his last while on his way to hospital.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A spokesman for Jamia Binoria also confirmed Mufti Naeem’s death and said that he was suffering from respiratory and heart illness.

The spokesman announced that the funeral prayers of Mufti Naeem would be offered after Asar prayers on Sunday (tomorrow) at Jamia Binoria. He would be laid to rest within Jamia Binoria premises.

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the demise of Mufti Naeem and prayed for the departed soul.

جید عالم دین اور جامعہ بنوریہ انٹرنیشنل کے چانسلر مفتی محمد نعیم کے انتقال پر رنجیدہ اور مغموم ہوں۔ میری دعائیں اور ہمدردیاں پسماندگان کیساتھ ہیں۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 20, 2020

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed deep grief over Mufti Naeem’s death and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also expressed sorrow over the demise of Mufti Naeem and said that he served his entire life while spreading the teachings of Islam. He converted Jamia Binoria into an internationally-recognized educational institute, said the governor.

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون

Truly saddened on the demise of #MuftiNaeem who was a renowned scholar

May Allah escalate his ranks in Jannah & pour patience upon him & his family.

He recently spoke on how selling plasma is not allowed in Islam & was a good guide on social issues. pic.twitter.com/uKlJP4VWra — Dr. Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) June 20, 2020



Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in his condolence message on the death of Mufti Naeem, said that the deceased had always helped the government during difficult times.

He also prayed for the departed soul.

Comments

comments