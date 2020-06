KARACHI: Head of the Jamia Binoria Karachi, Mufti Naeem, on Saturday passed away in Karachi on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

Confirming reports of his death, son of the deceased religious scholar, Mufti Noman said that his father, Mufti Naeem breathed his last while he was on the way to a hospital.

He was suffering from heart diseases.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

