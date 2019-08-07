Jammu Kashmir is internationally recognized disputed territory: Chinese ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir was internationally recognized disputed territory, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Yao Jing criticized Indian government for unilaterally revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion, he under scored the need for compliance with international laws and hopped that both Pakistan and Indian would take a suitable decision for the betterment of Kashmiri people.

The ambassador said that de-escalating tension between Islamabad and India would be beneficial for the entire region.

He said that being a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China had special responsibilities in connection with restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Read More: ICJ urges Indian judiciary to look into article 370 abrogation issue

Earlier in the day, the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) had said the Indian government’s revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir violates the rights of representation guaranteed to Kashmiri people under the Indian Constitution and in international law.

ICJ’s Secretary-General Sam Zarifi, in a statement, had said Indian Judiciary should look closely at serious violations of proper legislative and constitutional processes.

He had accused the Indian government of violating human rights of Kashmiris, accompanied by draconian new restrictions with an influx of thousands of unaccountable security personnel.

Comments

comments