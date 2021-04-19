Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM appoints Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as SAPM on food security

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on food security, ARY News reported.

PM’s aide on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill confirmed the news on the microblogging website Twitter.

Gill also shared a copy of the notification in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulated Cheema upon getting nominated as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security.

“Congratulated Jamshed Iqbal Cheema upon getting nominated as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security. He is an old PTI member and an expert in Food Security and Agricultural Sciences,” he wrote in a Tweet.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

FM Qureshi to depart for three-day official visit to Iran

Pakistan

Punjab police hierarchy witnesses another reshuffle

Pakistan

Woman claims SHO, personnel sexually abused her in police van

Pakistan

Former KP police chief Nasir Durrani passes away due to Covid-19

[X] Close