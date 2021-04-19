PM appoints Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as SAPM on food security

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on food security, ARY News reported.

PM’s aide on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill confirmed the news on the microblogging website Twitter.

Gill also shared a copy of the notification in a tweet.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے جمشید اقبال چیمہ کو SAPM for Food Security مقرر کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔ چیمہ صاحب ایک محنتی اور قابل آدمی ہیں۔ اللہ انکا حامی و ناصر ہو۔ pic.twitter.com/SJe31U9Wwy — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 19, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulated Cheema upon getting nominated as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security.

Congratulations to Jamshed Iqbal Cheema upon getting nominated as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security. He is an old PTI member and an expert in Food Security and Agricultural Sciences. pic.twitter.com/L5bvgKnxVV — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 19, 2021

“Congratulated Jamshed Iqbal Cheema upon getting nominated as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security. He is an old PTI member and an expert in Food Security and Agricultural Sciences,” he wrote in a Tweet.

Comments

comments