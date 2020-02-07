Jamsheed Dasti sent on physical remand in oil-tanker robbery case

MUZAFFARGARH: A Muzaffargarh local court on Friday sent former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti on four-days physical remand in an alleged oil-tanker robbery case, ARY News reported.

He was produced before the local magistrate by police where court sent him on four-days physical remand.

Prominent politician and former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti was arrested from Multan by Muzaffargarh police on Thursday evening in oil trucks looting case.

He was arrested after a second case was registered against him on Feb 4 in oil truck case. The local police had caught two colluders and two police officers in relation to the looting oil trucks on Tuesday.

It has been revealed that the police officers helped the leader of the Awami Raj Party in carrying out the robberies. A former Union Council chairman, Malik Ajmal and a trade union leader Malik Abid have been taken into custody.

Police officer Farrukh Shehzad along with others helped in looting the oil truck, police officials claimed.

In April 2013 Dasti was sentenced to 3 years in prison and 5,000 Rupees fine for presenting a fake graduation degree during the 2008 election.

On 10 April 2013, the Multan bench of Lahore High Court heard Dasti’s appeal and overturned his conviction.

