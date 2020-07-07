Jamshoro ‘stoning’ victim died of head injuries, says autopsy report

JAMSHORO: A post-mortem report on the body of a woman allegedly stoned to death in Jamshoro district has confirmed that severe torture was inflicted on her, which led to her death.

According to the report, a copy of which is available with ARY News, the alleged stoning victim had a fractured skull with her neck and facial bones broken, which severely affected her brain.

Moreover, there were severe injuries all over the woman’s body, according to the autopsy which was conducted 12 hours after her death. It concluded that head injuries resulted in her death.

Read More: Jamshoro stoning death accused produced before JIT

According to the police, on June 27, the Motorway Police found a mutilated body of an unknown woman with severe head injuries from the Indus Highway in the limits of Police Station Chachaar.

The Motorway Police referred the matter to the Police Station Chachaar, where the deceased was identified as Wazeera Chachaar, a resident of nearby Wadda Chachaar village.

Police immediately contacted the husband of the deceased Ali Bux Chachaar and father Gul Muhammad Chachaar and sent the body to Syed Abdullah Shah Medical Institute, Sehwan for postpartum.

Read More: Honor killing alleged after battered body of a girl is discovered in Jamshoro

Surprisingly, the relatives of the deceased woman, including her father and husband, initially avoided the police investigation and registration of case and wanted that a road accident be declared the cause of death.

Later, both the father and husband alleged each other of killing the woman.

Comments

comments