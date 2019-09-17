Actress Jana Malik on her new venture; an online bakery

Actress Jana Malik has turned her passion into a profession by opening an online bakery.



Speaking about her love for baking on Bakhabar Savera, she shared “Cooking is like therapy for me. To release stress, tension or tiredness I cook because it makes me feel better.”

لگن سچی ہو تو منزل مل ہی جاتی ہے لگن سچی ہو تو منزل مل ہی جاتی ہے —- اداکاری سے بیکنگ تک کا دلچسپ سفر، ’بیکز بائی جاناں‘ کے چرچے — اداکارہ جاناں ملک پروفیشنل کیک میکر بن گئیں — جاناں ملک کی جان اب کیک میکنگ میں ہے#ARYNews #BakhabarSavera #JanaMalik Posted by ARY News on Monday, September 16, 2019

The 35-year-old actress decided to learn baking properly and explore her potential “I got a diploma in professional patisserie from SCAFA. I am having so much fun [with baking].”

It all started with a batch of donuts, and later the starlet tried her hands on pastries, cupcakes and cakes.

As far as acting is concerned, Jana was 2.5 years old when she got her first photoshoot done. “Acting is not work for me, acting is life so that is always going to be there,” she said. For now, she has taken a break from it to manage her online bakery.

Jana said she use healthy ingredients and her products come from reputable sources.

The newly turned baker doesn’t take many orders as she would like to considering it takes a lot of time to make fondant cakes and she does it all by herself.

Expressing gratitude for the love fans have showered on her new venture, she said “A fan called from Islamabad and said she can postpone her daughter’s birthday celebration if I bake a cake for the occasion. I was, however, unable to deliver due to the weather.”

She baked a chocolicious cake—her own invention, for ARY Digital’s 19th anniversary.

