Janhvi Kapoor trolled for not removing price tag from her dupatta

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been trolled for wearing a tagged dupatta as she exited a gym.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the Dhadak actress can be seen leaving her gym in a bright yellow shalwar suit with a dupatta. She waved at the paps, returned back to her car and that’s when the price tag on her dupatta is visible.

Some users were quick to notice it and criticized her for forgetting to remove it. One commented, “Myntra return will not pick it up if it doesn’t have a tag.”

Followed by this, many other users commented. Another wrote under the post “She’s left the tag on her dupatta.”

However, some fans urged people to stop trolling her as “It’s common. Happens with everyone.”

On the work front, she made her silver screen debut with Dhadak starring Ishaan Khattar. She recently wrapped up Rajkummar Rao starrer RoohiAfza.

