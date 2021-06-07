TikTok star Jannat Mirza issues apology!

TikTok star Jannat Mirza has apologized for hurting the sentiments of the minority Christian community after videos of her wearing a crucifix pendant received intense backlash.

Mirza took to her TikTok account to formally apologize to her Christian family and friends, explaining that the chain in question was a part of a PR package and that she had worn the chain without realizing that it was a Christian cross.

“When I uploaded the video, I found out through the comments section that the chain had a cross on it with butterflies, and I deleted the video instantly,” she said, adding that she had also immediately apologized on Instagram.

“It is never my intention to hurt any religion or any person. I accept my mistake and I apologize to you all,” Jannat Mirza said, requesting her fans to forgive her. “If I have hurt anyone’s sentiments, I request you to not keep any grudges in your heart because it was never my intention to hurt anyone.”

She also added that she will be more careful about such things going forward.

While Mirza has since deleted the video in question after intense backlash, the damage had been done, with online pages resharing the video multiple times. A formal complaint to the Deputy Director FIA was also lodged against her, with veteran actor Bushra Ansari also slamming her on social media.

Commenting on one such page that had reshared Jannat Mirza’s video, Ansari said, “Aik dur fitteh mun to banta hai, in jaahil stars par afsos. Na Islam ka pata na kisi or religion ka (This calls for a facepalm. Disappointed by these ignorant stars. They have no regard for Islam, nor any other religion.)”

Mirza then addressed Ansari’s comment about her, highlighting that “this is not okay at all” and asking her to not judge anyone without knowing the full picture.

