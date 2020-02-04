Japan donates ten coronavirus testing kits to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Japan has donated ten coronavirus testing kits to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Sources say Japan’s embassy in Islamabad handed the kits over to officials of the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The kits were made available on a request by the Government of Pakistan. Each testing kit costs US$2,000.

Read More: Seven people suspected of having coronavirus tested negative: PM aide

Earlier, on Sunday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza had announced in a Twitter statement that Pakistan has now acquired coronavirus testing kits.

“Alhamdolilah, as of today we have now capability of diagnosing #Coronarivus in Pakistan,” he said, applauding the National Institute of Health (NIH) leadership and team for their “hard work in securing the reagent for diagnosing,” he tweeted.

Read More: China lauds Pakistan for supporting efforts to fight coronavirus

Comments

comments