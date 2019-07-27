Earthquake of 6.3 M strikes near south coast of Japan’s Honshu

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near the south coast of Japan’s island of Honshu early on Sunday, the European earthquake monitoring service EMSC reported.

The estimated population of the area where the earthquake was felt is 30 million inhabitants, EMSC said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Estimated population in the felt area: 30 millions inhabitants pic.twitter.com/B0CuV393SZ — EMSC (@LastQuake) July 27, 2019

