Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Earthquake of 6.3 M strikes near south coast of Japan’s Honshu

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near the south coast of Japan’s island of Honshu early on Sunday, the European earthquake monitoring service EMSC reported.

The estimated population of the area where the earthquake was felt is 30 million inhabitants, EMSC said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Journalists investigating Russia targeted by cyberattacks: ProtonMail

International

Sudan probe shows paramilitaries involved in deadly raid on sit-in

International

Outrage as Trump brands mostly-black Baltimore ‘infested mess’

International

Nordic countries sizzle as European heatwave moves north


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close