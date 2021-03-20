Japan extends grant of Rs 6b to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Japan has extended a grant of six billion rupees to Pakistan for the improvement of the water treatment and distribution system in Faisalabad.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed and Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda signed the exchange notes in Islamabad on Saturday, reported Radio Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the secretary Economic Affairs said Pakistan values the congenial relations with Japan and both countries share a mutual stance on most of the regional and international affairs.

In his remarks, the Japanese Ambassador said this is the single largest grant in aid from Japan to Pakistan this year.

Last month, Japan had agreed to provide $3.7 million to support UNHCR’s programs and activities for Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan.

An agreement to this effect was signed in Islamabad, which was attended by Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori, and UNHCR Representative, Ms. Noriko Yoshida.

This three-year project would focus on education, livelihood assistance and community structures in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, benefitting over 240,000 individuals.

