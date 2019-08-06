Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Japanese flying car hovers for a minute during test flight

Japanese electronics manufacturer NEC Corporation unveiled a prototype flying car that stayed in the air for almost a minute during a test in Japan this week.

About the size of an autorickshaw and equipped with four horizontal propellers, the drone-like prototype reached a height of 3 meters (10 feet) during the test in Chiba, east of Tokyo, on Monday.

The flying car is designed to make deliveries on unmanned flights, NEC officials said.

The Japanese government aims to start commercializing flying vehicles from around 2023, beginning with the transport of goods, and expanding to moving people closer to 2030.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

China warns India of ‘reverse sanctions’ if Huawei is blocked

ScienceTechnology

Apple, Goldman Sachs start issuing Apple Cards to consumers

ScienceTechnology

Pakistan among top 17 countries facing extreme water stress

ScienceTechnology

Google pledges carbon-neutral shipping, recycled plastic for all devices


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close