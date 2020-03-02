Japan hails Pakistan’s role in historic US-Taliban ‘peace deal’

ISLAMABAD: Japan hailed Pakistan’s role in the historic United States-Afghan Taliban peace deal signing, Japanese ambassador to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda on Monday lauded the development as a step in the right direction, ARY News reported.

The Japanese ambassador further stated that he is hopeful that Afghans will play an active part to ensure that the peace agreement is upheld and stability and prosperity prevail in the region.

Speaking of Pakistan’s role in the important breakthrough, the Japanese ambassador said that the country played a very decisive and constructive part throughout the process.

He said that Pakistan’s role as a trustworthy partner in the monumental undertaking is being viewed with great respect and admiration world over.

Matsuda added that Japan looks to further strengthen its relationship with Pakistan and will play its part to ensure that the peace agreement is implemented and acted upon by all parties involved.

He also stressed that the International community needs to come together for long-lasting and prevalent peace in the region.

