Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Japan hails Pakistan’s role in historic US-Taliban ‘peace deal’

Japan, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Japan hailed Pakistan’s role in the historic United States-Afghan Taliban peace deal signing, Japanese ambassador to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda on Monday lauded the development as a step in the right direction, ARY News reported.

The Japanese ambassador further stated that he is hopeful that Afghans will play an active part to ensure that the peace agreement is upheld and stability and prosperity prevail in the region.

Read More: Foreign Minister to take Senate into confidence on US-Taliban peace deal   

Speaking of Pakistan’s role in the important breakthrough, the Japanese ambassador said that the country played a very decisive and constructive part throughout the process.

Read More: Taliban leader Mullah Baradar thanks Pakistan for it’s role in ‘peace deal’

He said that Pakistan’s role as a trustworthy partner in the monumental undertaking is being viewed with great respect and admiration world over.

Read More: ‘Nobel Peace Prize for Imran Khan’ becomes top trend on Twitter

Matsuda added that Japan looks to further strengthen its relationship with Pakistan and will play its part to ensure that the peace agreement is implemented and acted upon by all parties involved.

He also stressed that the International community needs to come together for long-lasting and prevalent peace in the region.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Ex-Sindh CM files nomination papers for Umerkot by-poll

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan orders further relief for those earning less than 25,000 per month

Business

US dollar rises 14 paisa against Pakistani rupee

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Karachi projects on March 07: Imran Ismail


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close