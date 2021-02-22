Japan to provide $3.7mn for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Japan will provide $3.7 million to support UNHCR’s programmes and activities for Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

An agreement to this effect was signed in Islamabad on Monday, which was attended by Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori, and UNHCR Representative, Ms. Noriko Yoshida.

This three-year project will focus on education, livelihoods assistance and community structures in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, benefitting over 240,000 individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Japanese Ambassador Matsuda said the project will contribute to the social inclusion of Afghan refugees by imparting education and vocational skills.

Last year in April, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to prepare a relief package for the Afghan refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) facing hardship owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presiding over the federal cabinet meeting, PM Imran Khan had directed to allocate funds for the IDPs and refugees from the Rs200 billion earmarked for poor farmers.

Talking to journalists following the meeting, PM Imran had said that around 2.8 million refugees were living in 52 refugee camps across the country.

Comments

comments