ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday apprised his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono about the reasons for the postponement of his official visit to Japan.

In a telephonic conversation, Qureshi said to Taro Kono that, he was scheduled to depart for Japan on February 24 on his invitation.

“Unfortunately the security and peace situation in South Asia has become complex in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack,” he contented and added in view of this sensitive situation, it is pertinent for me to remain in my country.

“The situation in occupied Kashmir is extremely sensitive,” the foreign minister said and urged the United Nations and Japan to play an active role in easing tensions in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The two foreign ministers also agreed to schedule meetings and a date for Qureshi’s visit at the earliest after mutual consultations.

Japan is a key economic partner of Pakistan and has made important contribution in supporting Pakistan’s development efforts over the years.

It was the first visit of a Pakistani foreign minister to Japan in a space of seven years.

The visit was meant to discuss by the both sides bilateral relations as well as issues of regional and global importance.

