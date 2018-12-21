Japanese ambassador pays farewell call on COAS General Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Takashi Kurai called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday to bid farewell at the end of his service tenure in Pakistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting between both the dignitaries that took place at General Headquarters (GHQ) discussed matters of the mutual interest.

General Bajwa appreciated ambassador’s efforts in strengthening the bilateral relations and assured him full support for all initiatives aimed at further enhancing the same.

Earlier on December 5, the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan Mr Kentaro Sonoura had called on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, matters of mutual interest including bilateral security cooperation and overall regional situation were discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, Kentaro Sonoura fully supported Pakistan’s efforts for the peace in Afghanistan through political reconciliation, reads the statement.

