Japanese ambassador writes to COAS Bajwa on International day of UN peacekeepers

ISLAMABAD: Japanese ambassador to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda on Friday penned a letter to Pakistan’s Chief of Armed Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported.

Matsuda congragulated Pakistan and hailed it’s contributions to United Nations peacekeeping missions across the globe on account of International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

The ambassador said that Pakistan Armed Forces’ efforts in maintaining and sustaining peace throughout the world has been vital for the global peacekeeping body, United Nations.

“Pakistan’s green flag will keep on flying high in future UN peacekeeping missions with the same vigor and enthusiasm as it has for decades in the past,” added Kuninori Matsuda.

