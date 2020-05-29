Web Analytics
Japanese ambassador writes to COAS Bajwa on International day of UN peacekeepers

Kuninori Matsuda

ISLAMABAD: Japanese ambassador to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda on Friday penned a letter to Pakistan’s Chief of Armed Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported.

Matsuda congragulated Pakistan and hailed it’s contributions to United Nations peacekeeping missions across the globe on account of International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

Read More: UN chief praises Pakistan’s peacekeeping contributions

The ambassador said that Pakistan Armed Forces’ efforts in maintaining and sustaining peace throughout the world has been vital for the global peacekeeping body, United Nations.

“Pakistan’s green flag will keep on flying high in future UN peacekeeping missions with the same vigor and enthusiasm as it has for decades in the past,” added Kuninori Matsuda.

Read More: KP Police female chosen for United Nations peacekeeping force

Earlier on March 15, Female commando of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police was chosen for deployment with the troops serving as the peace force of the United Nations (UN).

The female commando of KP Police named Gul Nisa belongs to the remote region of Tank and will shortly be joining fellow Pakistani’s on UN peacekeeping missions.

Comments

comments

