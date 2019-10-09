Japanese companies taking keen interest to invest in Pakistan: Kuninori Matsuda

KARACHI: Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda has said that the Japanese companies are taking keen interest to invest in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Mr. Matsuda was addressing a ceremony in Karachi, here today.

Recalling the history of bilateral relations with Pakistan, the Japanese envoy said both the countries are enjoying friendly relations, which were built after the Second World War.

He said Pakistan can export products related to fisheries, fruits, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors to Japan. The envoy further added that the Japanese companies are interested in making investment in Pakistan’s Dairy, Pharmaceutical, Automobile Parts, Agriculture and Food Proceedings sectors.

Japan is negotiating with Pakistan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the import of thousands of skilled labour from the South Asian country.

This was stated by Minister and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan Yusuke Shindo while talking to APP in Islamabad.

He had said the MoU could be signed between the two countries next month.

The Japanese diplomat praised Pakistani workers who are working in Japan, saying they are more skilled and working with full commitment and honesty.

