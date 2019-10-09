Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Japanese companies taking keen interest to invest in Pakistan: Kuninori Matsuda

Kuninori Matsuda, Investment, Pakistan

KARACHI: Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda has said that the Japanese companies are taking keen interest to invest in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Mr. Matsuda was addressing a ceremony in Karachi, here today.

Recalling the history of bilateral relations with Pakistan, the Japanese envoy said both the countries are enjoying friendly relations, which were built after the Second World War.

He said Pakistan can export products related to fisheries, fruits, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors to Japan. The envoy further added that the Japanese companies are interested in making investment in Pakistan’s Dairy, Pharmaceutical, Automobile Parts, Agriculture and Food Proceedings sectors.

Japan is negotiating with Pakistan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the import of thousands of skilled labour from the South Asian country.

Read more: Russian bank expresses interest in making heavy investment in Pakistan

This was stated by Minister and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan Yusuke Shindo while talking to APP in Islamabad.

He had said the MoU could be signed between the two countries next month.

The Japanese diplomat praised Pakistani workers who are working in Japan, saying they are more skilled and working with full commitment and honesty.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

India’s Reliance Jio does U-turn on call charges

Pakistan

JUIF’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad on October 31: Maulana Fazl

Pakistan

Traders to observe countrywide strike on October 28, 29 against tax reforms

Pakistan

Mishal urges UN to take notice of worsening humanitarian crisis in IoK  


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close