Japanese envoy pays farewell call on FM Qureshi  

ISLAMABAD: Japan’s outgoing ambassador to Pakistan Takashi Kurai on Wednesday paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

Talking to the envoy, Shah Mehmood Qureshi hailed the services of the Takashi Kurai in strengthening the bilateral relations and underscored the need for enhancing volume of trade between the two countries.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, trade and economic cooperation and other issues came under discussion during the meeting.

The Japanese envoy said that his country wanted to further boost ties with Pakistan.

Earlier, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Takashi Kurai had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, December 21, to bid farewell at the end of his service tenure in Pakistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting between both the dignitaries that took place at General Headquarters (GHQ) discussed matters of the mutual interest.

General Bajwa had appreciated ambassador’s efforts in strengthening the bilateral relations and assured him full support for all initiatives aimed at further enhancing the same.

