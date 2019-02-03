Japanese govt confers award to Hakeem Saeed’s daughter

KARACHI: The emperor and government of Japan has conferred the award ‘The Order of The Rising Sun, Gold Rays With Neck Ribbon’ on Chairperson Hamdard Pakistan and President Pakistan Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) Sadia Rashid in recognition of her contribution for promoting cultural relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

A formal awarding ceremony was held at the official residence of Consul General of Japan in Karachi Toshikazu Isomura. Toshikazu Isomura gave away this prestigious award to the daughter of late Hakeem Mohammed Saeed, renown medical researcher of Pakistan.

The Order of the Rising Sun is a Japanese order, established in 1875 by Emperor Meijing Japan. The order was the first national decoration awarded by the Japanese government, created on April 10, 1875, by decree of the Council of State. The badge features rays of sunlight from the rising sun. The design of Rising Sun symbolises energy as powerful as the rising sun in parallel with the ‘rising sun’, the concept of Japan (Land of the Rising Sun).

The Order is awarded to those who have made distinguished achievements in promotion of Japanese culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul-General Toshikazu Isomura congratulated Sadia Rashid on receiving the prestigious decoration. He also referred to the legacy of her beloved father and former governor of Sindh, Hakeem Mohammed Saeed, who wrote several books for children on Japan, a press release stated.

The award ceremony was attended by close family and friends besides members of PJCA and management of Hamdard.

