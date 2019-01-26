Japanese Naval aircrafts visit PNS Mehran in Karachi

KARACHI: Two Japanese Naval aircrafts on Saturday visited PNS Mehran in Karachi.

The visit was in connection with 6th series of Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 that Pakistan is hosting next month.

According to press release of Pakistan Navy, the Japanese aircrew participated in various events including ‘Search & Rescue Counter Piracy Exercises’ along with Pakistan Navy aircrew.

Japanese contingent also visited Maritime and PAF museums to learn about historic achievements of the Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Air Force.

Arrival of Japanese aircrafts is a hallmark of maritime partnership between Pakistan Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force. The aircrafts’ visit to Pakistan will further foster Navy to Navy relations and will go long way in improving friendly relations and give impetus to diplomatic and military ties between Pakistan and Japan.

Separately, two ships of Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force have visited Karachi Port to participate in preparatory drills for multinational AMAN-19 exercise, Pakistan Navy said in a statement on Saturday.

The two Japanese ships will participate in various drills with Pakistan Navy, a spokesman said.

The ships of two navies will jointly participate in search and rescue operation and anti-piracy exercises, the Navy spokesman added.

The Japanese Maritime Self Defence ships arrived Karachi for port call to take part in preliminary drills of AMAN-19 exercise.

The preliminary activities for the exercise have commenced since January 19. Pakistan Navy enjoys longstanding cordial relations with Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force and both navies have been participating in maritime security operations for a long time and conducting sea exercises at various occasions.

