Japanese Navy, Pak Navy conduct bilateral maritime self defence drills

KARACHI: Japanese Navy ships arrived at Karachi port on Thursday to take part in bilateral maritime self defence exercise with Pakistan Navy.

According to a press release, a special reception was arranged by Pakistan Navy to welcome Pakistan Navy and Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ships at Karachi Port, wherein senior officials of Pakistan Navy along with Japanese diplomats received the ship.

The Pakistan Navy and JMSDF share a history of cordial relations, “in this backdrop, JMSDF ship IKAZUCHI reached Karachi for two days port visit to take part Pre-AMAN activities,” the press release read.

During the port visit of Japanese ships, a number of training, sports and leisure activities were conducted following the sea exercises between Pakistan Navy and JMSDF ships.

The drills encompassed wide range of naval operations aimed to enhance interoperability and collaborative efforts towards maritime security in the region.

The Navy official said, the visit of JMSDF ship to Pakistan will further strengthen mutual collaboration and enhance interoperability between two navies through conduct of exercises and discussion on issues of common maritime interest.

“Pakistan and Japanese navies have been participating in Maritime Security Operations for a long time and conducting sea exercises at various occasions. JMSDF has also been a regular participant in AMAN series of exercises being conducted by Pakistan Navy since 2007,” the Navy’s spokesperson added.

Comments

comments