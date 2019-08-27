GoT actor Jason Momoa gets stuck in hotel’s lift for over two hours

A video of Game of Throne actor Jason Momoa became viral among internet users which showed his ordeal of getting stuck in a lift with five of his friends and dog.

The 40-year-old was trapped in a lift at his hotel in Vancouver, Canada and found no way out for over two hours, Mirror.co.uk reported.

In the video, Momoa and his friends were seen sitting on the floor exchanging funny remarks while waiting for being rescued.

The group of people seemed so hungry there especially the Momoa as he once munched on a tiny packet of M&Ms, then joked with his friends, saying which of his friends he would eat first.

The people trapped inside the life have also tried to break the ceiling to get out but their attempt failed. The GoT star was found saying that he was ‘trying to be like Die Hard, but it didn’t work out.”

He also showed his stunt team looking in at them through a crack in between the lift and the next floor as they attempted to work out how to rescue their friends.

However, the actor did not update the details of when they finally got out of the lift.

Jason Momoa played the role of ‘Khal Drogo’ in the hit HBO fantasy series, Game of Thrones, who is a khal warlord of the Dothraki people.

