Jason Momoa turns real-life superhero for Aquaman superfan

Jason Momoa has just upgraded from reel-life hero to real-life super hero after surprising an ailing Aquaman fan, Danny Sheehan, with a FaceTime call.

Momoa, who plays the eponymous Aquaman in DC Films’ Aquaman, got in touch with 7-year-old Sheehan who has a rare form of brain cancer after he went viral with a video of his reaction to receiving an Aquaman figurine.

“Oh my gosh, my favorite one. Aquaman!” exclaims Sheehan in the video.

Momoa then arranged to FaceTime the superfan, and took to Instagram to share their precious moment together. “I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him,” he wrote in the caption.

Momoa also shared that he is working to get Sheehan an Aquaman trident of his own! “Hey @wbpictures let’s get Danny a Aquaman Trident,” he wrote in the caption.

The video show Sheehan and Momoa talking about dolphins and Aquaman, with Sheehan proudly displaying his Aquaman figurine for Momoa.

“You are so beautiful. I’m excited. I’ve been hearing about you from all over from all my friends and I wanted to call you and say hi and see how you’re doing,” the 41-year told Sheehan, who went on to share something ‘very important’ with Momoa: “I love dolphins.”

“You love dolphins? Have you ever rode on a dolphin?” Momoa asked, to which the kid replied, “No I never have and I’ve never seen one before.” Momoa then went on to tell him that they’ve “gotta make that happen.”

Momoa will next be seen in 2021’s Dune and Aquaman 2 that is tentatively slated for 2022.

