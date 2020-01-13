Javad Zarif lauds Pakistan’s efforts to boost peace, stability in region

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has lauded Pakistan’s efforts to boost peace and stability in the region.

He expressed these views while talking to his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who called on him in Tehran, reported Radio Pakistan on Monday.

Appreciating the resolve of Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishment of peace in the region, the Iranian FM Javad Zarif assured Shah Mehmood Qureshi that his country welcomes the peace endeavors of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi emphasized the need for exercising sincere efforts by the all sides for de-escalation tensions in the Middle East and to prevent instability in the region.

FM Qureshi also called for adopting the way of dialogue through demonstrating restraint, rationality and tolerance in order to reduce tension in the Middle East and to sort out the matters in a peaceful manner.

During the meeting, both the sides discussed Iran-US tension, peace and security situation in the region and bilateral relations in detail.

At an important meeting in the Iranian capital on Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the Iranian President Hasan Rouhani discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, the current situation in the Middle East, regional security and other issues.

Offering Islamabad’s help for defusing tensions prevailing in the Persian Gulf, FM Qureshi said Pakistan is committed to playing a constructive role for peace in the region. He told the Iranian president that Pakistan will not be part of any move that disrupt peace in the region.

