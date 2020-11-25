PM Khan grieves passing of longstanding friend due to Covid

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan commiserated on Thursday the passing of his longstanding friend and founding member of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Prof. Dr. Javed Gardezi who fell victim to Covid-19, ARY News reported.

Prof. Dr. Javed Gardezi, according to the tweet by PM Imran Khan, used to host him in Multan on the political campaigns and tours in the city of saints.

Saddened to learn of Javed Gardezi’s death from COVID 19. He joined us when we formed our Party 24 years ago. He was a generous host when I used to stay with him in Multan during my South Punjab political tours. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to his family. pic.twitter.com/sYd6vNzGl0 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 25, 2020

“He was a generous host,” the PM said.

While grieving his loss, the PM said Gadezi “joined us when we formed our Party 24 years ago”.

The PM offered “heartfelt condolences and prayers” to the bereaved family.

