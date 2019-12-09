Javed Iqbal credits PTI govt for not interfering in NAB affairs

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of the National Accountability Bureau, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said on Monday that the credit goes to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for not interfering in NAB affairs and the anti-corruption watchdog is making indiscriminate actions to eliminate the menace from the country, ARY News reported.

Javed Iqbal made the statement while addressing an event in Islamabad in connection with the International Anti-Corruption Day being observed across the globe today.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said that NAB completed 20 years of its existence and the institution is fighting a war against corruption and the system which promotes taking personal benefits and selfishness.

“Corruption is a global issue and it is also a responsibility of each Pakistani to fight against the menace but not only NAB. We should adopt the process of self-accountability which would give a better outcome for our society. NAB can never treat the disease of corruption alone and the whole nation will have to be united over it.”

Read: International Anti-Corruption Day being observed today

“NAB has recovered overall Rs382 billion so far including Rs153 billion recovery from 2017 till today. Only 25 courts are available to hear 1,261 [corruption] references. However, the nominated chief justice of Pakistan ordered a few days ago that courts will not be left empty from now on.”

“Those involved in mega corruption cases are now moving to the courts to get bails. I know that a segment is present here for making complaints against NAB. I am standing with my claim that money laundering worth trillions had been made with the involvement of many people to purchase expensive properties in Dubai from the funds allocated for the nationals.”

The NAB chairman criticised that holding hours-long press conferences to level baseless allegations will not give any benefits to anyone. Such people should focus to make their defence strong, he added.

“The credit goes to the present government over dreaming for Madinah-like state. The dream is good but its interpretation will not be made with any sit-in nor speech but making practical steps. Strong policy and strategy are needed to interpret the dream of Madinah-like state. People of our country is eagerly waiting to see Islamic governance system here.”

Read: Javed Iqbal urges youth to join hands with NAB for corruption free Pakistan

The chairman advised parliament to finalise legislation in accordance with the nationals’ aspirations. He said the parliament should play an active role for lawmaking. He reiterated that the first and final destination of the institution is the elimination of corruption from the country.

Iqbal asked ministers to avoid making useless predictions regarding any person’s arrest. He hinted that the wind will change its direction in a few weeks.

The chairman clarified that NAB has not taken any action to investigate allegations of Rs117 billion corruption in Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Peshawar project due to stay orders of the courts. He added that the anti-corruption watchdog has prepared references against BRT and Malam Jabba which would be filed soon.

Iqbal reiterated that NAB officers are performing their jobs with honesty and the institution is making indiscriminate actions against the corruption elements.

Int’l anti-corruption day

On 31 October 2003, the General Assembly had adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption and requested that the Secretary-General designate the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as the secretariat for the Convention’s Conference of States Parties (resolution 58/4).

The Assembly also designated 9 December as International Anti-Corruption Day, to raise awareness of corruption and of the role of the Convention in combating and preventing it. The Convention entered into force in December 2005.

Governments, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, the media and citizens around the world are joining forces to fight this crime.

Comments

comments