Putting an end to economic corruption in Pakistan is NAB’s first priority: Javed Iqbal

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Retd. Justice Javed Iqbal has said that uprooting economic corruption from the country is the foremost priority of the leading state institute against economic misadventures.

Chairman NAB expressed faith in the ‘Corruption free Pakistan’ policy and acknowledged its results to help eradicate and spread awareness against corruption in Pakistan.

“The policy has been hailed across the board by the people of Pakistan,” said Iqbal.

NAB chief further revealed the amount of complaints received by the graft body and the cases which met with resolutions.

“NAB received a total of 44 thousand 315 complaints out of which 1713 were resolved and scrutinized, all actions were undertaken after solid evidence backing the complaints,” added Iqbal.

“877 inquiries and 227 investigations were also green-lighted, additionally the current regime has filed references against 600 cases of embezzlement,” he continued.

Justice Retd. Javed Iqbal claimed that NAB has recovered and accounted for 4300 million PKR of the taxpayers money and has safely returned it to the country’s treasury.

