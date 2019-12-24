PML-N lawmaker among seven summoned in assets beyond income case

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker in the National Assembly Javed Latif and six others have been summoned again by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

NAB sources said the Member of National Assembly (MNA) Javed Latif and other accused persons were summoned again over providing incomplete records. The accused persons are his family members including Anwar Latif, Munawar Latif, Amjad Latif, Ahsan Latif and others.

He has been directed to appear along with particulars by the head of a combined investigation team of the bureau after handing over a questionnaire, sources added.

The accused persons were issued call-up notices twice on December 12 and 18 respectively by NAB Lahore chapter.

The politician appeared before the anti-corruption watchdog’s investigators on December 23 along with his counsel, whereas, he has also submitted his response.

On December 9, the bureau had launched an inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif over alleged misuse of power.

According to the details, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) senior leader stands accused of making billions of rupees’ assets in the name of his family members under section 9 (a) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO 1999).

In this regard, the record from concerned departments including, Revenue, LDA, DCs and Banks have been sought, sources said.

The assets of MNA Javed Latif rapidly increased after coming into politics, the sources within NAB said and added that Javed Latif, before coming into politics owned a 12-marla inherited house in Habib Colony, Sheikhupura, which has now had been extended up to 1.5 acres.

Earlier this year, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart’s relatives who owned properties worth 120 million in Sheikhupura were seized by the Anti-Corruption Unit.

Member National Assembly Javed Latif’s relatives who owned 30 canals and 16 marla’s in Sheikhupura were revealed as the owners of the property.

The anti-corruption unit had handed over the seized land to the Punjab Co-operative Board for Liquidation (PCBL).

