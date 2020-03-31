Javeria Saud claps back at haters for mocking her kids

Popular actor and host Javeria Saud has clapped back at social media trolls who criticised her children after she shared a video with them on social media.

The actress shared multiple videos with her children on TikTok to raise awareness about coronavirus. In one of the videos, she along with her kids, Jannat and Ibrahim took on the famous hand emoji challenge.

After the video went viral on social media, many people criticised Javeria and her children asking them to not upload ‘dance videos’ amid the pandemic.

The starlet took to Facebook to respond to social media trolling. She said that she remained quiet when people sent negative comments her way but she won’t tolerate her children being ridiculed.

Mein Janoo Mera Allah Janay Posted by Javeria Saud Official on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Javeria went onto share how she and her kids spend their life urging people to stop bringing down celebrities and their families by passing negative remarks.

