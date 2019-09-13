Jazz Kicks off its 25 Year Celebrations

The era of mobile phones arrived in Pakistan in the late 80s or perhaps the early 90s and we can literally see a drastic change ever since.

People used to buy costly phones with expensive connections because there was no choice for them but to opt for the new technology irrespective of how much it costs. But in 1994, Jazz, then Mobilink, entered the market to dominate it for the next 25 years.

Since its inception, the company has been reshaping lives and the digital landscape of the country and has always strived to be at the fore-front of digital innovation. This is why it has always been the largest mobile communication provider in Pakistan with every third mobile user in the country being a Jazz user.

Jazz not only revolutionized the way we connect with each other, but it also transcended the possibilities by churning out flamboyant ideas and campaigns, other than obviously the customer-friendly deals and rates it offered. The company was the first to launch pre-paid & post-paid mobile brands in the country with Jazz & Mobilink Indigo.

The company’s technical superiority is evident given it has the largest data user base at over 36.5 million, most of whom are using the best-in-class Super 4G technology that has been awarded as the fastest 4G in Pakistan three times in a row by Ookla.

Jazz will turn 25 this year and to commemorate its inception, it is celebrating its efforts of initiating the change in digital ecosystem of the country. It is launching a campaign touching upon the nostalgia Jazz has provided for over two decades by asking all the users to delve into how they see Pakistan in the coming years.

“Jazz was launched with a promise of connecting Pakistan and 25 years on, we empower 60 million Pakistanis through the country’s largest voice and data network, high-speed mobile internet, innovative VAS offerings and financial services,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz.

“Our journey has been about focusing on access even in the remotest regions, a customer-centric approach and a commitment to affordable digital tools for all.”

As Jazz celebrates its past achievements & present accomplishments, its eyes are still set on an even more promising future as per its pledge to take Pakistan into an era of digital advancement & innovation, where every Pakistani can achieve their dreams and tell the world of their true potential without any limitations.

This is the central thought behind Jazz’s 25 year campaign that commemorates the fact that the telco has always been ahead of its game, however the best is yet to come as it has just gotten started – Abhi tou sirf shuru’at hai aglay 25 bhi sath hain!

“There’s nothing in the world more powerful than a good story,” says Tyrion Lannister in the grand finale of Game of Thrones and we sort of agree.

All it takes is a great story to send shivers down your spine, to make you smile out of nowhere and make you fall in love with something instantly. For this purpose, a beautiful TVC has been shot in four exquisite locations across Pakistan. The film showcases, in a very artistic manner, how Jazz has been defying the norms and changing the digital landscape of the country for years and is geared to take on the future with the millennial youth right by its side.

Keeping with the campaign, the company calls out its 60 million subscribers to share their favorite memory with Jazz from the past 25 years on Instagram. The winner of the best story will receive a special giveaway from the company.

25 Years of Jazz Join the celebrations!For the past 25 years, we promised you connectedness and innovation and we delivered! On our 25th anniversary, we intend to take that promise further by always being one step ahead of everyone else. So come on to Jazz because the future is here! For details visit: https://bit.ly/2kGSYVi #JazzSuper4G #DunyaKoBataaDo #25YearAnniversary #Jazz25 Posted by Jazz on Thursday, September 12, 2019

And last, but not least, Jazz is also launching a new revamped website alongside offering its valuable customers a generous 25% off on the Weekly Mega Super Duper bundle. They can get 10 GB data, 5000 Jazz/Warid mins, 5000 SMS & 50 off-net minutes all in just PKR 222.

Here’s wishing Jazz on completing their 25 years of successful connectivity and networking.

Comments

comments