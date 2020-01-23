Coalition partners to rejoin cabinet next week, says Jehangir Tareen

SAHIWAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Jehangir Tareen said Thursday that the coalition partners of the federal government will rejoin the cabinet next week as talks with them remained successful, ARY News reported.

Jehangir Tareen, while talking to journalists, said the impression of a weak government was only restricted to media houses where channels were seen predicting the departure of the present government while broadcasting different shows in prime time.

The politician clarified that the government has convinced its ally political parties and the coalition partners will rejoin federal cabinet next week. He said that the government is not facing any danger from its coalition partners.

He further predicted that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will not return to the country. He added that the local government election will be held in 2020.

While answering a question, Tareen said the recent wave of inflation hit the country as an outcome of the wrongdoing of the past governments. He added that sugar rates were increased following the increase in prices of sugarcane.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to release financial package for development projects in Sindh in order to persuade its ally political parties.

The federal government took the decision to release Rs150 million development funds to each Member of National Assembly (MNA) in Sindh which will assist them to initiate different schemes recommended by the lawmakers.

Sources said that the funds will be given to the legislators belonging to the coalition partners of the PTI government including Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Moreover, the Centre has decided to install 100 RO plants in Karachi while the project will begin from February. Under the project, the federal government will install modernised container RO plants in the metropolis.

The development funds will be released to the NA legislators in Sindh under financial package allocated for the schemes during the previous and current years.

