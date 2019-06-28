Jehangir Khan Tareen tasked with appeasing MQM-P

ISLAMABAD: After appeasing coalition partners in the National Assembly, The Balochistan National Party (Mengal) the government has now turned its attention towards Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). ARY News reported on Friday.

A master of the craft of conciliation, Jehangir Khan Tareen has been chosen to hold talks and resolve the burgeoning troubles MQM-P is facing.

MQM-P and BNP-Mengal are both coalition partners of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI) in the government.

Read More: PM Imran, Jahangir Tareen discuss overall political situation of country

MQM-P has demanded that the government releases funds allocated for Karachi and Hyderabad and hand them over to the mayors of the respective cities.

Jehangir Khan Tareen (JKT) is scheduled to hold an important meeting with a delegation of the MQM-P today.

Tareen was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan from holding public office in 2017, ceasing him to be a member of the National Assembly.

JKT currently acts as the Secretary-General of PTI.

BNP-M, govt reach agreement

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and the government have come to an agreement, as the latter accepted all of the six points put forth by the opposition party, it was reported on June 27.

Addressing a joint press conference on Thursday at the Parliament House, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, alongside BNP-M Chairman Akhtar Mengal, announced to increase the quota of government jobs for Balochistan to 6 percent.

