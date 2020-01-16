British documentary producer and socialite Jemima Goldsmith recently shared her thoughts on what she thinks of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit.

The Duchess of Sussex particularly has come under great criticism including racist attacks after the bombshell announcement by the couple to step down as ‘senior royals.’

Jemima took to Twitter and said “We are, collectively, in Britain like a really tricky, judgmental, hard to please mother-in-law. #Megxit”

We are, collectively, in Britain like a really tricky, judgmental, hard to please mother- in – law. #Mexit — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) January 15, 2020

A user disagreed with her and said that on the other hand, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has managed to win everyone over hence she doesn’t think the people of Britain are racists or sexists.

Jemima Goldsmith pointed out that even Kate was “so maligned at first and had to be perfect in order to be accepted finally.”

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II allowed her grandson Harry and Meghan to split their time between Canada and Britain. But she frankly admitted that the couple’s decision was not welcome news.

Comments

comments