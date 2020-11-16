Jemima Goldsmith couldn’t help but remember her late friend ‘shy Di’ as she watched the latest season of Netflix’s The Crown.

Released on 15 November, season four of the hit royal family drama features the entry of Diana in to the family as the Princess of Wales, and her tumultuous journey thereafter with actor Emma Corrin capturing the people’s princess’ coy mannerisms on-screen and earning raving reviews.

Jemima also took to Twitter to share her thoughts about Corrin’s portrayal of her friend, tweeting, “Season 4 of The Crown in my honest opinion is the best yet. Emma Corrin has captured all the magic of shy Di.”

She went on to give viewers a heads up, saying, “Prepare to fall in love with Princess Diana all over again.” Jemima also shared that she has also gone through five episodes of the show!

Season 4 of #TheCrown imho is the best yet. Emma Corrin has captured all the magic of shy Di. Prepare to fall in love with Princess Diana all over again. It only came out today and I’m on a deadline but that hasn’t stopped me from watching 5 episodes already. — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 15, 2020

It only came out today and I’m on a deadline but that hasn’t stopped me from watching 5 episodes already,” she said.

Jemima and Diana shared a special friendship with the two often being seen together on different occasions. Diana even visited Jemima in Lahore back in 1996, a year before her fatally tragic accident in Paris in 1997. Talking to Vanity Fair in 2013, Jemima revealed how the two had hit it off over the topic of loving Pakistani men; Jemima was married to Prime Minister Imran Khan back then.

“Diana was madly in love with Hasnat Khan and wanted to marry him, even if that meant living in Pakistan, and that’s one of the reasons why we became friends. She wanted to know how hard it had been for me to adapt to life in Pakistan,” said Jemima Goldsmith.

