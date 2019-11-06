Jemima Goldsmith reacts to Mufti Kifayatullah remarks about ‘WikiLeaks’

Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had a hilarious response for the Jamit Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s Mufti Kifayatullah who claimed she had a cousin ‘Wiki’ who was the mastermind of ‘WikiLeaks’.

Mufti Kifayatullah, while talking in ARY News program, had claimed that Jemima’s first cousin was a man named Wiki who had founded WikiLeaks.

Jemima Goldsmith took twitter to respond to Mufti Kifayatullah in a hilarious way.

For those who don’t speak Urdu – apparently I have a first cousin called “Wiki” – who set up Wikileaks- which is a Zionist tool, supporting Imran Khan’s Zionist agenda. This from a so called Islamic scholar/ cleric…. “Wiki’ cousin hai Jemima ka” 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/BaWmWyPxFt — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 6, 2019

JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested on Sunday by Islamabad police for issuing provocative remarks against national institutions.

He was later released on bail on the orders of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).



Comments

comments