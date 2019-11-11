Jennifer Aniston recalls ‘Friends’ days on winning People’s Icon Award

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston looked back at Friends days during her acceptance speech at People’s Choice Awards 2019 on Sunday.

The actress bagged the People’s Icon Award as a tribute from her co-star and friend Adam Sandler. The crowd cheered for her through standing ovations and an enthusiastic round of applause.

During her speech, she said “Friends was truly the gift of a lifetime and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show and those amazing five other actors and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade and through streaming services now, and syndication and I’m sure coming to a watch soon near you or something.”

“But anyway, you believed in us, you really did, and you believed in those very impossible large apartments, but you had to believe it because we were telling our story. But it’s paved the way for everything that I’ve had the chance to do since,” she added. Earlier, Jennifer Aniston he claimed the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Award on November 7. She reunited with her former Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow at the event.

