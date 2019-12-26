Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt bury past to become friends again?

Hollywood’s former couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have buried their past overlooking their personal feuds.

Following the drama around the love triangle, rumours are afloat that they are friends again after an intense talk about Angelina Jolie.

“A reason Brad and Jen get along so well now is that they’ve agreed to bury the past and not analyze what went wrong,” a source told US Weekly on Tuesday. “They’re both looking forward, not back.”

After almost five years of marriage, Pit and Aniston divorced in 2005. Following this, the Ad Astra actor married Jolie in 2014 after almost nine years of dating before their divorce in 2016.

“He’s taken responsibility,“ the insider said. “He’s tried to make amends. He didn’t realize the magnitude of the hurt he caused Jen at the time. He was so swept up in Angelina Jolie, he couldn’t see outside that tunnel.”

Despite their drama, the source said that Aniston and Pitt have “always” had love for each other. “They’ve always cared about each other, and they think fondly of their time together,” the insider said, adding that Aniston thought Pitt “was her soulmate” before their split. “For Jen, seeing Brad is like seeing a dear old friend again. They have a real bond.”

Aniston and Pit have lately been spotted at events together as well. The couple reunited for The Morning Show starlet’s 50th birthday this year. In December, Pit even attended his ex-wife’s holiday party.

