Jennifer Aniston cheers on Brad Pitt during his Golden Globes speech

Hollywood star Brad Pitt called his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston his ‘good friend’ as she cheered on him during the Golden Globes 2020.

At the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globe Awards, when the Ad Astra actor was asked by reporters about potentially bumping into his former wife.

“She’s a good friend,” Pitt said with a smile.

Later, The Morning Show actress was seen cheering for him as he went onto the stage to receive the second Golden Globe of his career on Sunday night.

He nabbed the the best supporting actor trophy for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The actress smiled and clapped for his former husband as he delivered his acceptance speech.

My favorite part of Brad Pitt’s #goldenglobes acceptance speech is watching Jennifer Aniston’s face during it. pic.twitter.com/G5HHVKM2dy — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) January 6, 2020

“Holy moly, thank you so much. Thank you to the eclectic and ever-raucous Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.,” Pitt said while accepting his honor.

The couple were placed seats away from one another at the Golden Globes.

“When I was starting out, these names that were just listed: Pacino, Pesci, Hanks — my de facto mentor from afar. Sir Tony Hopkins, wherever you are, you know I love you. They were like gods to me. All my respect, sincerely,” he added.

He said that his family was not in attendance because they were at the Ozarks. The heartthrob joked that the reason he didn’t bring any woman along was “because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating. It would just be awkward” although he wanted his mom to accompany him to the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Pitt concluded his speech with a plea of kindness “Hey, if you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it. I think we need it.”

Comments

comments