Fans have been eagerly waiting for Hollywood exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to run into each other at an award show or event. And, it finally happened.

The actors were spotted reuniting backstage at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Pictures of their reunion went viral on social media and has got Twitter roaring in excitement.

They were beaming with smiles after running into each other backstage following Brad winning the Best Supporting Actor award for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Apart from these photos, a video of them is doing rounds which shows Brad attentively watching Jennifer collect her award for The Morning Show.

We forever want to watch Brad watch Jen receive her Actor® #sagawards pic.twitter.com/4arINQhKQx — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Jennifer Aniston bagged the ‘Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series’ award for it.

After almost five years of marriage, Pit and Aniston divorced in 2005. Following this, the Ad Astra actor married Jolie in 2014 after almost nine years of dating before their divorce in 2016.

