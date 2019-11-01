Jennifer Aniston reveals ‘Friends’ cast is working on something together

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has teased that the Friends cast is working on something together.

She made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday evening where she was asked why she teased fans about a potential project, reports Daily Mail.

The 50-year-old actress confirmed there’s something in the works but not sure what it is.

“I make noises,” she said playfully. “I just make noises. Just like that. I said, ‘Something is happening.’ I don’t know what something, but I just said, ‘It’s happening.’ Something is happening.”

“So you can confirm that something is happening?” Colbert queried, to which the actor replied, “Something is happening. But we don’t know what that something is.”

“Doesn’t matter,” the host noted. “Something is better than nothing.”

Jennifer Aniston earlier said on Ellen DeGeneres’s show that it won’t be a revival or reboot of the popular American sitcom though.

