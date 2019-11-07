Jennifer Aniston admits to ‘losing touch with real world’ by staying at home

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston recently shared the downside of being too much at home.

In an interview with Glamour alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon, the 50-year-old actor shared that she loves staying at home because it’s a safe place for her.

However, she admitted she often finds herself ‘isolating’.

“I find myself at times isolating. Don’t get me wrong, I love being home. Home is a very comfortable, safe space for me. But if you stay home for too long you will become isolated and lose touch with what’s going on in the real world,” she confessed.

This is why she is able to relate to her character TV show host Alex Levy, who struggles to keep her job after Mitch Kessler is fired for sexual misconduct.

“So that’s something I related to Alex on as she done that. She has sort of lost touch in a way and is trying to just survive what’s going on with her personally, her child, her relativity, you know what I mean? And relevance and just staying there.”

After 25 years, the Friends star has returned to the small screen with The Morning Show. It’s first episode premiered on November 1.

